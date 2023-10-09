‘How To Get Through What You’re Going Through’

An Encouraging Word from Pastor Herb

Psalm 62:8 – Trust in him at all times; ye people, pour out your heart before him: God is a refuge for us. Selah.

Intro: None of us would volunteer to go through some difficult days. Yet, the Bible promises us all that we will face some tough times in life. For example, Job 14:1 says, “Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble.” And even Jesus promised us that we would face trials in this life in John 16:33 where it says, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” So troubles in life should be expected.

Most Bible scholars believe David wrote this Psalm during the time of Absalom’s rebellion. Those were some extremely difficult days for David. It’s one thing when people are coming against you, but when the trouble is being caused by your own family members, it makes the challenge even more heartbreaking. Absalom was trying to steal the throne from his own father. David was forced to flee for his life. Three important truths emerge from this text. Three steps that you and I should take if we are going to “Get Through What We’re Going Through.”

I. Turn To God: Our text says that God is a refuge for us? So what is a refuge? It’s a place to run to for shelter, security, and/or safety. It’s a place to go to get out of the storm. The Bible says God is our refuge. He is the place for us to turn to when we are facing danger and are in need of hope. But, sadly, many people turn to every place but the right place. Every place but the best place.

II. Talk To God: David says, “Pour out your heart before Him.” That means let it all hang out. Tell God what’s going on in your life. Tell God what you’re worried about. Tell God what you need Him to do. And the great thing about telling God everything is it won’t go any further than God. So pour out your heart to Him. It might not change your situation, but I guarantee you’ll feel better after you get your problems off your chest.

III. Trust In God: The text says, “Trust Him at all times.” That means trust Him when you up…down…in…out…when you’ve got plenty…when you don’t have any!

We serve a God we can trust in the good times and in the bad times. He’s never failed.