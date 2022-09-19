SUBSCRIBE NOW

Historical sign honors the late James Charles Evers

The family of the late Honorable James Charles Evers unveiled a historical sign commemorating his life and legacy. The late Honorable James Charles Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States, was honored and celebrated with the unveiling of a historic sign on the 100th year of his birth. 

Sponsored by The International Black Broadcasters Association, World Conference of Mayors, and Hiram Eastland, Esq., this dedication ceremony was held Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4-5pm outside of the home of late James Charles Evers at 2916 Hemingway Circle, Jackson, MS 39209. Speakers included local, state, and national dignitaries.  

James Charles Evers returned to Mississippi in 1963 after the assassination of his beloved brother, civil rights activist Medgar Wiley Evers. He continued Medgar’s work as state field secretary for the NAACP’s Mississippi chapter and led many demonstrations for the rights of Black people. James Charles Evers gained national fame in 1969 when he was elected as the first African American mayor of a biracial town in Fayette, Mississippi since reconstruction. James Charles Evers was also an American civil rights activist, businessman, radio host, politician, and general manager of WMPR 90.1 FM.

“It is important that as we move forward, we do not forget our past. This historic sign is the first of many avenues that we plan to pursue to educate our citizens and future generations about Dad’s sensational life story and his part in Mississippi’s history. I know Dad would be proud of this moment,” said Velma Charlene Evers-Kreel, daughter of James Charles Evers.

