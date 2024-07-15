SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hinds CC offering new Electrical Line Worker program

Electric utility lineman working on power lines.

JANS – Registration is now open for Hinds Community College’s new Electrical Line Worker program on the Raymond Campus in fall 2024.

The 16-week Electrical Line Worker program will be an intensive training course designed to prepare students for careers in the electrical utility industry. The classes will be offered Monday through Friday in the fall and spring with an enrollment capacity of 16 students per semester. 

“Hinds is offering this program in response to the electrical utility industry saying more line workers are needed to meet the demand in Mississippi,” said Jason Webb, Dean of Construction and Manufacturing.

“The work they do is very demanding and satisfying.  They love a challenge and they respect hard work. We feel the same at Hinds.  We want to be part of providing that person the opportunity to begin a career in the electrical utility industry. We are excited to assist our local utility companies and contractors with trained, entry ready individuals,” Webb said.

The classes for this program include:

Safety for Line Worker

National Electrical Code

Fundamentals of Electricity for Line Workers

Pole Climbing

Interpersonal Skills for Line Workers

Truck Driving for Line Workers

For more information and to apply, go to https://www.hindscc.edu/workforce/training/electrical-line-worker

