SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former January 6 Committee Chairman Thompson Releases Statement on Lawless Supreme Court Decision on Presidential Immunity

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Washington, D.C. –  On Jul. 1st, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), former Chairman of the Bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, released the below statement on the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Trump v. United States:

“As someone who led Congress’s investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, let me be very clear: today, a lawless and corrupt Supreme Court extreme conservative majority rewrote the Constitution for their master, Donald Trump, and dangerously undermined the rule of law in this country. By granting a twice-impeached felon absolute immunity for many of his acts that sought to undermine the legitimate results of the 2020 Presidential election, such as weaponizing the Department of Justice to do his campaign’s bidding, these extreme Justices clearly put the ex-President above the law. Further, they have granted criminal defendant Trump even more delays—which is not only what he desperately wanted but will also deny the American people justice before a critical election.

“This shameful decision will now act as a ‘loaded weapon,’ to quote from Justice Sotomayor’s scathing dissent. The only way for Americans to ensure that this weapon does not go off and to avoid another attempted coup like the one on January 6th is to elect honest and wise individuals to the highest office in the land—our freedom and our Republic depend on that now more than ever, especially since a rogue Supreme Court has chosen partisanship over their duty to do impartial justice.”

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Former January 6 Committee Chairman Thompson Releases Statement on Lawless Supreme Court Decision on Presidential Immunity

By Jackson Advocate News Service
July 2, 2024