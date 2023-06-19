Dr. Okurume graduates from Johns Hopkins

JANS – Dr. Onome Titi Okurume was awarded a doctorate degree in Nursing Practice Executive Track May 25, 2023, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. Okurume’s education journey took root in Mississippi, first in Meridian at Lamar Middle School, where she was the first African-American student during the 1981-82 academic year. She represented the school in private and parochial school math competitions. She later enrolled at Carver Middle and the Piney Woods Country Life School.

She graduated with honors from St. Patrick, Meridian Community College School of Nursing, the Mississippi University For Women, and the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Dr. Okurume is also a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society.

As a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Dr. Okurume was most effective in restoring her patients to normal health and they were functioning as contributing citizens in their communities.

Her goal is to establish a hospital to aid in restoring the health of targeted patients.