Dr. Alvanette Thomas Buchanan named JPS Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools

JANS – Jackson Public Schools has named its new Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools for the 2024-25 school year, Dr. Alvanette Thomas Buchanan.

Dr. Buchanan served as principal of Murrah High School from 2016-2024. She has been described by many as a transformational leader whose passion can be seen through her work around improving teacher capacity through coaching and feedback and strengthening school culture through lifting stakeholder voice.

“I believe that my role as an educational leader is ever evolving and should be all-inclusive,” she said. “I’m honored to serve and excited to work with administrators, staff, students, and families as collaborative partners in the work that will empower students to reach their full potential.”

Dr. Buchanan has been with JPS for over 17 years. Her career began in 2007 as an English teacher at Lanier High School. In 2014, Dr. Buchanan made Murrah High School her home as an assistant principal. In 2016, Dr. Buchanan became principal of Murrah and led the school in the work that resulted in growth of the school’s overall accountability rating and an increase in Advanced Placement and dual credit course offerings. During her tenure with JPS, she has been a member of numerous advisory committees and has served as Principal Coach, where she facilitated professional learning experiences for the district’s assistant principals. Dr. Buchanan was also named JPS Administrator of the Year in 2021.

Dr. Buchanan is a 2003 graduate of JPS’ own Lanier High School. She earned a Bachelor of Art in English Education from Jackson State University in 2007, a Master of Education in English from Mississippi College in 2009, and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from Jackson State University in 2014.

