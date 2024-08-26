Dems convention is electric

By Alice Thomas-Tisdale

JA Publisher Emerita

By Dr. Anne T. Sulton, Esq.

JA Senior International Correspondent

Chicago: As expected, the Democrats are electrifying Chicago and the nation with their impressive line up of attendees and speakers.

Among the 50,000 attending this convention are 40 Mississippi delegates. They are basking in the warm remarks made by several speakers at the podium on Monday about Fannie Lou Hammer’s contribution to the Democratic Party.

Also with great reverence and admiration, Rev. Jesse Jackson was greeted by a rousing standing ovation as his wheelchair was rolled onto the stage. It was one of many highlights on Monday. Rev. Jackson is credited with “pushing” the envelope for Black political participation in the electoral process. Although he didn’t utter one word, the kiss he threw to his beloved Dems told the story of his hope for America come Nov. 5 with the election of the first woman president.

The convention ends Thursday. Next week’s edition will include additional stories on our coverage of this historic event.