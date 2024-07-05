Councilman Brian Grizzell Reminds Citizens of Jackson about Fireworks Ordinance

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI – July 3, 2024

In an effort to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for all residents, Councilman Brian

Grizzell wishes to remind the citizens of Jackson about the fireworks ordinance passed by the

Jackson City Council in July 2023. While this ordinance does not remove citizens’ ability to

purchase and consume fireworks within city limits, it provides a framework that balances the joy

of celebrations with the need for community tranquility.

The fireworks ordinance outlines the permissible days and times for the consumption of

fireworks:

MLK Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Memorial Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Juneteenth: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Independence Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Labor Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Columbus Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Veterans Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Christmas Day: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

New Year’s Day: 9:00 am to 1:00 am (Fireworks may not be consumed between 1:00 am

and 9:00 am on New Year’s Day)

am to 10:00 pm

January 1st (after 9:00 am): 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Additionally, it is important to note:

Parents must actively supervise minors under the age of 16 using fireworks.

A permit and a $100,000.00 bond are required for fireworks displays.

Criminal violations may result in not more than 30 days of imprisonment and/or up to a

$1,000 fine.

Councilman Brian Grizzell emphasizes the importance of responsible fireworks use, respecting

these outlined regulations to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. By adhering to

these guidelines, we can all contribute to a harmonious and festive atmosphere within the city.

Furthermore, residents are reminded that shooting firearms (handguns and rifles, etc.) in the city

is unlawful and constitutes a misdemeanor. Violators of this law will be prosecuted and may face

jail time.

Councilman Grizzell urges citizens to celebrate responsibly, be mindful of their neighbors, and

adhere to these regulations for a safe and enjoyable festive season.

For further inquiries or clarification regarding the fireworks ordinance, citizens are encouraged

to contact Councilman Brian Grizzell’s office at 601.960.2052.