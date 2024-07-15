Brandon becomes home to Entergy’s second utility-owned EV fast chargers

JANS – Entergy Mississippi unveiled the next location of its direct current electric vehicle fast chargers. It is the second company-owned electric vehicle charging station of its kind in Entergy Corporation’s four-state service area.

Located in downtown Brandon near I-20 at 101 Poindexter Street, the company’s $350,000 fast charging station will serve both residents and EV drivers passing through on I-20 and nearby I-55. This location, along with the company’s first set of fast chargers located in the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, will allow Entergy Mississippi to expand research on the impact of EVs to the power grid. Insights on frequency, time of day, and location can help the company prepare for improvements that may be needed as power use from electric vehicle drivers increases in the future.

“We have to be prepared with the right infrastructure to serve our customers when the time comes,” said Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO, Entergy Mississippi. “Electric vehicle usage in Mississippi is at a stage right now that allows us to collect data and begin developing a plan for the future.”

The facility is equipped with two direct current fast chargers that provide up to 180 kilowatts of power and are compatible with many electric vehicle models. Customers using the charging station pay $.30/kWh and, on average, an EV can be fully charged for $20-$30 within 30-45 minutes.

More accessible and affordable than ever, electric vehicle ownership is gaining ground. An estimated 26 million EVs are expected to be on America’s roads by 2030.

“The lessons we learn through this pilot will help us better advise municipalities and developers throughout our service area as they plan for future electric vehicle charging stations in their area,” said Fisackerly.

City of Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said, “We’re thrilled that Entergy chose our downtown to be a part of this program. With our proximity to I-20, we hope travelers will find benefits in having a conveniently placed charging station and use the opportunity to enjoy our local businesses as well. We’ll also learn how we can prepare to meet the demands of electric vehicles in our community.”

Entergy Mississippi has supported other electric vehicle initiatives in addition to the direct current fast charging station project. Earlier this year, through Entergy’s Environmental Initiatives Fund, the company assisted Adopt a Charger’s Charge Up! Initiative, which installed six chargers at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi. Adopt a Charger plans to install more charging stations in and around the Jackson Metro area. In 2011, the EIF also funded electric vehicle charging station installations at Jackson State University, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Mississippi State University.

In 2021, Entergy became a founding member of the National Electrification Highway Coalition. Partner utilities in the organization are working to address gaps along major transportation corridors in their respective service areas. Coalition members currently consist of more than 60 investor-owned and municipal electric companies and electric cooperatives collectively serving more than 120 million U.S. electric customers across 48 states and the District of Columbia.