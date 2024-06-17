Award-winning filmmaker Talamieka Brice launches first episode of ‘Water’ docuseries and fundraising campaign for future installments

JANS – Award-winning filmmaker Talamieka Brice is gearing up for the online premiere event of the groundbreaking docuseries “Water,” in collaboration with SHERo Mississippi and the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund. This compelling series delves into issues of reproductive justice, amplifying the voices of those affected by restricted abortion access.

The premiere event, set to take place virtually, offers a unique opportunity for sponsors to align their brand with a socially impactful initiative. Brice is currently seeking sponsors who share a commitment to promoting dialogue, raising awareness, and driving change on critical reproductive rights issues.

“We invite forward-thinking organizations to partner with us for the online premiere of ‘Water,’ an event that promises to spark conversation and inspire action,” stated Brice. “By becoming a sponsor, you’ll not only support this important cause but also showcase your dedication to social responsibility and advocacy.”

Sponsorship opportunities include prominent brand visibility during the online event, recognition in marketing materials, and the chance to engage with a diverse audience passionate about social justice and equality.

In addition to seeking sponsors, Brice continues to raise funds for future episodes of the docuseries, paving the way for a more comprehensive exploration of reproductive justice issues.

The event is scheduled to take place June 24, the second anniversary of the Dobbs decision.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities for the online premiere event or to inquire about supporting the “Water” docuseries, visit talamieka.com or reach out to Brice Media at 601-790-0259.