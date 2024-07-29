Amerigroup MS’s Back 2 School Bash supports local students

JANS – Two hundred eighty-nine backpacks were distributed to Metro Jackson area students during a Back 2 School Bash hosted by Amerigroup MS. Over 260 participants were on hand for this fun-filled family event held at the Jackson Medical Mall on July 13, 2024.

This event helps ensure that area school children are well-prepared for the upcoming academic year. Essential supplies, such as hand sanitizer, masks, filler paper, folders, pencils, pens, sticky notes, and lunch bags were provided at no cost. Vendors in attendance were the American Heart Association, MS Food Network, Diabetes Foundation of MS, Shared Health, Aetna, Six Dimensions, MS Public Health Institute, and Parents for Public Schools.

In addition to receiving school supplies, attendees engaged in fun activities such as face painting, a 360-photo booth, and balloon twisting.

“We are just thrilled with the turnout and the overwhelming support from our community partners,” said Misti McNichols with Amerigroup MS. “Our goal was to equip students with the tools they need for a successful school year while providing a fun and engaging atmosphere for families. That mission was accomplished. We look forward to continuing this tradition and positively impacting our local community.”

For information about Amerigroup MS’s community initiatives and partnerships, contact McNichols at 601-397-3878 or Misti.McNichols@elevancehealth.com.