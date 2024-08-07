2024 Election Qualifying Period Begins

JACKSON, Miss. – Candidates may begin qualifying today, August 7, 2024, for the 2024 Election for the offices of County School Board, Municipal Separate School District Trustee, Special Municipal Separate School District Trustee or Consolidated/Consolidated Line School District Trustee.

Candidates may access the Secretary of State’s official 2024 Candidate Qualifying Guide which provides essential information for those seeking elected office. Candidates should familiarize themselves with the legal qualifications required to seek and hold office, as well as the qualifying procedures.

The qualifying deadline for all candidates for school district offices is Friday, September 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

2024 Election Dates